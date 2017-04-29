Frustrating being out for so long - Scannell

More than 100 demonstrators marched through Huddersfield town centre today to protest against the police shooting of Yassar Yaqub.

It comes as Mr Yaqub's family said it would no longer cooperate with the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) team investigating the shooting of the Crosland Moor man by armed police at Ainley Top on January 2.

Mohammed Yaqub, 59, said today that the family had lost faith with the IPCC team following a meeting with officers in Birmingham on April 12.

Yaqub, 28, was shot through the windscreen of his Audi car following what police said was a “pre-planned operation” after a tip-off that he was carrying an illegal gun.

A gun was later found in the footwell of the passenger seat where Yaqub had been sitting when he was shot in the chest.

Mr Yaqub, speaking to the Examiner during a ‘Justice for Yassar’ protest in Huddersfield town centre, described the IPCC meeting as a waste of time.

He said the meeting was meant to provide an update on the investigation but he had learned “nothing whatsoever”.

It is understood that his solicitor has written to IPCC deputy chairman Sarah Green to ask that she take over the investigation.

And it has been reported that the officer who opened fire has told investigators he did so because he believed the suspect posed a danger to himself and colleagues.

“There is a lack of efficiency at the IPCC in the way they have handled this,” said Mr Yaqub.

“They gave me some ‘facts’ which were wrong. They attended the meeting in Birmingham but their files were back in Wakefield. The meeting lasted two and a half hours and I got nothing whatsoever.”

Mr Yaqub said he wanted an inquiry led by a judge, similar to that held into the police shooting of Mark Duggan in London in 2011.

“I will fight this case and take it in front of a judge,” said Mr Yaqub. “I will fight this case til the last drop of my blood.”

Mr Yaqub again reiterated the family’s position that their son was not a drug dealer.

“Yassar was not part of any drugs dealing whatsoever,” Mr Yaqub said.

At today's march Mr Yaqub told the protesters: “Without your support I would not have had the courage to stand here in front of you all.

“We are gathered here today to protest against the wrongful planned assassination of my one and only son Yassar Yaqub and to seek justice for him.

“I am standing here in front of you with grief and pain which I am having to live with for the rest of my life..I am pleading with you all to support me in this fight for justice.”

He added: “I have to face the bitter reality that my Yassar is not with us. Living with this grief and pain every second of the day is destroying me.”

The IPCC was not available for comment.

However, the IPCC released a statement to a national newspaper which said there were limits on what information it could share with the family because it was essential to preserve the integrity of the investigation.