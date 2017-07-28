Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The death of Yassar Yaqub was the only fatal shooting by West Yorkshire police in 2016/17, a report has revealed.

It came amid the highest level of fatal police shootings in England and Wales for more than a decade.

Six people were shot dead by officers, the other five coming in the following areas; Bedfordshire, Humberside, Kent, London and Northumbria.

In West Yorkshire a further 11 people died having come into contact with police officers last year – the joint fourth highest.

The report by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) shows only the Metropolitan police in London, West Midlands and Greater Manchester forces had more deaths.

In total the IPCC investigated the deaths of 124 people who died during, or following, contact with the police in 2016/17.

The figures include people who were killed by police marksman, deaths during police road traffic pursuits, deaths in police custody, suicides following custody and other deaths following police contact such as people who are taken ill while under arrest.

The killing of Yassar Yaqub, 28, at Ainley Top on January 2 is mentioned in the report.

Mr Yaqub from Crosland Moor was shot three times in the passenger seat of an Audi A4 that was forced to a stop by police, following a pursuit from Bradford to Huddersfield.

A non-police firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

An IPCC probe into his death is still ongoing.

Of the remaining 11 West Yorkshire fatalities, two were road traffic incidents, one came in or following police custody, three were suicides after being in the police cells and five are described as ‘other deaths following police contact’.

Details of these cases have not been specifically revealed.

Dame Anne Owers, chairwoman of the IPCC, said the rise in fatal police shootings is in the context of many thousands of authorised firearms operations.

The latest figures show there were more than 14,700 such operations in 2015/16.

“The deaths happened across six forces, and one was terrorism-related,” Dame Anne said.

“It is important that each incident is thoroughly and independently investigated, to provide public reassurance.

“Investigations into three of the 2016/17 incidents are complete and, as in the great majority of firearms investigations, we have found no indication of misconduct by any firearms officer.”

Police chiefs and the IPCC are to examine whether changes to police pursuit safety or training are needed following a rise in road traffic fatalities.

There were 24 police pursuit related incidents, in which 28 people died – more than double the 13 deaths in 2015/16.