The festive period is a time where we can enjoy giving and receiving gifts.

But for a dozen people in West Yorkshire and almost 300 nationwide, the only gift they want this Christmas is a new heart.

People are being urged to make sure they are on the organ donation database as the number of patients waiting for a transplant surges.

The waiting list for a new heart in West Yorkshire is up by 24% this Christmas compared to last year.

There are currently 12 people on the heart transplant waiting list.

Only 149 people in West Yorkshire have ever had a heart only transplant.

Nationally, there are currently 298 people on the waiting list for a heart transplant compared to 240 people last Christmas.

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) is appealing for people to tell their families if they wish to donate, should they pass away.

For most patients on the heart transplant waiting list, all other medical options have been exhausted, and a donated organ is their only hope.

Since last Christmas Day, 31 people across the country have died while on the waiting list for a heart transplant.

Sally Johnson, NHSBT’s director of organ donation and transplantation, said: “Hundreds of people are spending Christmas waiting for a call that might never come.

“Their families will be spending the festive period living with fear and uncertainty.

“We desperately need more people in West Yorkshire to agree to donation to help with the number of people waiting for hearts and organs of every kind.”

The Department of Health recently launched a consultation into an ‘opt out’ system of organ donation for England.

Under the proposed system, you would be a donor unless you register that you don’t want to donate.

She added: “Whatever the outcome of the opt out consultation, if you support organ donation, please act today.

“Tell your family you want to donate and join the NHS Organ Donor Register.”

The 50th anniversary of the UK’s first heart transplant is in May.

Nearly 7,000 people are recorded as having received heart transplants in the UK since the first operation, though the historical data is not complete.

Heart transplants are still uncommon, with just 200 happening each year.

To join the organ donation register or take part in the consultation, visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk