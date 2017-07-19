Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youngsters are paying tribute to late MP Jo Cox by staging a performance of her favourite musical in her constituency.

Les Miserables fan Jo saw the West End classic at least five times before her death last summer.

Now Tracy Brabin , who succeeded Jo as Labour MP for Batley and Spen, is backing a version of the show in her West Yorkshire seat next month.

Tracy told the Mirror: “Jo loved that show and it reality connected with everything she believed.

“The young people will create a piece of theatre that is their reaction to losing Jo.”

The Hear the People Sing project brings together scores of children and teenagers from across the constituency in what will be a fitting tribute to their former MP.

There are 120 people from right across the community involved, aged from nine to 18.

They will be guided by award-winning director Nick Evans, who has worked on West End shows including Mary Poppins, Billy Elliot and Jesus Christ Superstar, and executive producer Donna Munday, whose CV includes productions such as Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Funny Girl starring Sheridan Smith, and Hamlet with Benedict Cumberbatch.

Visit http://www.hearthepeoplesing.com/ for more details.