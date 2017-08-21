Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A boy aged just 13 has admitted playing a part in a group attack on one of his schoolmates.

The 15-year-old victim was ambushed along Riddings Road in Sheepridge as he walked home from school.

He came across a group of young boys who he recognised from school and they followed him as he walked up the road.

The victim suddenly felt a blow to the back of his head before being punched four or five times in the head again.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “The complainant didn’t know who delivered the blows.

“He believed a heavy object went past his head and noticed a knuckle duster on the floor.”

Magistrates heard that the defendant then became involved as he blocked the victim’s path and pushed him backwards to try and stop him from leaving the area.

Mr Wills said that the victim felt light-headed and went to A&E at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary as he continued to suffer from headaches days after the attack.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, said that his client only became involved at the end of the incident.

He told magistrates: “He has to accept that pushing somebody who has just been assaulted isn’t acceptable and is assault.”

Magistrates were told that the boy is now hanging around with a different crowd and has since stopped offending.

They gave him a 12-month conditional discharge, meaning that he will not be punished if he stays out of trouble for the next year