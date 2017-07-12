The video will start in 8 Cancel

Around 500 people queued in the rain to grab a free bar of Cadbury’s chocolate in a Holme Valley village.

Clr Richard Noon was Willy Wonka for the day as he handed out the chocolate at the Carlile Institute in Meltham .

He saw a competition on Twitter and re-tweeted it to win a visit from the Dairy Milk float.

Several hundred people turned up and for some it was their first visit to the village’s revamped community centre.

Around 200 of the 1,440 bars were still left and it was hoped these could be given to a charitable cause.

“A few people who came in didn’t realise the centre existed. It raised the profile of Meltham and has been a fun day.”

Clr Noon asked the company to visit the Carlile which has become the hub of the community after villagers secured an asset transfer and renovated the building, now home to the Post Office, town library, community hall and businesses.