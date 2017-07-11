The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lorries have been spotted driving along a road they’re restricted using.

An Emley resident counted 15 lorries using the main road through the village in two hours last week.

And it’s despite a 7.5tonne weight limit on the road that would restrict most Heavy Goods vehicles (HGVs).

Residents say they are flouting the 7.5tonne rule for the small village roads in a bid to get quick access to the M1.

Some of the increase in HGVs is due to vehicles accessing the Emley Moor Mast site, as broadcasting firm Arqiva builds a temporary mast while it carries out work to it’s current mast.

But other HGVs have been spotted also using the road, dubbed by residents as the “usual suspects”, with no connection to the Emley Moor Mast work.

Arqiva has been given permission by Kirklees Council’s Highways and say deliveries will take place over the next two to three weeks: “We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by the lorries passing through Emley village.

“We have been working with our main contractor to ensure that our transport plan minimises disruption and protects against damage to the local environment.

“The route has been agreed with the Highways department at Kirklees Council. We estimate that this phase will last for the next 2-3 weeks.

“We are engaged with the parish council and with ward councillors at Kirklees. If any local residents would like periodic updates about the work on our site they are welcome to email community.relations@arqiva.com.”

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman said: “Being a rural area, many of the roads in and around Emley are considered unsuitable for general HGV traffic through traffic.

“There has been a traffic regulation order in place since 1971 to prohibit HGV through traffic from Wakefield Road through the village to Denby Dale Road in an Easterly direction only.

“Advisory ‘unsuitable for HGV’s’ signs are installed at the Denby Dale Road Junction with Woodhouse Lane to discourage use of this route by HGV’s in the opposite direction to the legal order.

“These legal restrictions will also be taken into account when agreeing the routeing of construction traffic to and from the Emley Moor mast site.”

A temporary Emley Moor Mast is being built while work is done to the existing mast.

Broadcasting company Arqiva, which owns the mast known as Arqiva Tower, is building a second mast so broadcasting is unaffected while work takes place to the current mast.

The site should be cleared and reinstated by the end of 2021.