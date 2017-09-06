The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager still wearing his school uniform reportedly stabbed another boy three times in the stomach, leaving his victim slumped on the pavement.

Witnesses have described seeing the attacker arrive in a car before cornering his victim as he walked down Hazel Grove at Linthwaite this afternoon.

The suspected stabbing happened just 30 minutes after a teenager was threatened with a knife outside Colne Valley High School on Gillroyd Lane.

Police have now confirmed that a 15 year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Witnesses to the Hazel Grove attack said the attacker had got out of a dark coloured car.

One woman witness said: “A car came down and a lad jumped out. He had his school uniform on. I thought he was punching this lad but I think he had actually stabbed him three times.

“The victim was with a group of other lads aged about 16, some of them in school uniform, but the lad who was attacked was in a tracksuit.

“The attacker jumped back in the car and escaped, according to witnesses.

“The injured boy walked a few paces, sat down and then laid on the pavement.

“He was holding his stomach. He kept walking and then fell on the floor."

Residents rushed to his aid with towels and awaited the arrival of the emergency services.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in a nearby field and police officers sealed off Hazel Grove to traffic.

Residents have claimed that the violence flared following several other incidents in the local area in recent weeks, all involving teenage boys.

A woman whose daughter attends Colne Valley High said she had been told about a “fight” outside the school gates on Wednesday afternoon at home time.

Mike Shaw, who lives near the scene, called the Examiner to say he had heard police cars and a helicopter about 3pm - around the time pupils would have been leaving Colne Valley High School.

He added: “It’s not the sort of thing you would expect to happen in a nice residential area like this.

“I am very surprised (someone has been stabbed) because we don’t usually have any trouble here apart from the odd minor burglary.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to reports of a teenager being assaulted and threatened with a knife on Gillroyd Lane, Linthwaite at 3.10pm.

DI Anna Buchanan of Kirklees CID, said: “These two incidents obviously happened close to one another and we are investigating whether they are linked.”

Witnesses are asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 1077 of Wednesday September 9.