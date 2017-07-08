Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bold plans to convert the mothballed former Dewsbury Museum into a community hub, creating 15 new jobs, are a step nearer.

Budget cuts forced Kirklees Council to close the grade II listed Mansion House in Crow Nest Park last November.

A group poised to take over the premises has said it hopes to spend in the region of £1.5m revamping the building, opening a range of facilities for the community.

Potential uses include healthcare such as a GP surgery or dentist, a restaurant or cafe that could host weddings or funeral teas and facilitiies for community groups to use.

It would be named Dewsbury Park Mansion Community Hub (DPMCH) and run as a charitable co-operative by members of the community.

The group has lodged its business plan with Kirklees Council to have the building asset transferred.

Jenifer Devlin, a founding director of DPMCH, said: “We think our community of Dewsbury is amazing and there is now a vision for our beautiful heritage building to be refurbished to a high standard using grants.

“We envisage it bustling with people coming to take part in activities or make use of services involving lots of volunteers and community groups, enjoying themselves, being inspired to learn new skills, raising ambitions for themselves and the area, attending events, just being together.

“Sometimes we feel awed at what we are taking on, but we know that the talents to make it work are here, in Dewsbury.”

The group has been working with Locality, a national organisation that supports community initiatives.

Founding director, Jax Lovelock, said the exciting project was much needed as the area was lacking so many facilities, such as catering for funeral parties at the adjacent cemetery.

She said: “We conducted a lot of research into social and economic issues locally and the findings clearly demonstrate the need for a community enterprise that contributes to the improvement of health and wellbeing, supports people back into employment, gives new and small business a place to grow, tackles social isolation, and provides an exciting attraction for visitors.”

It is hoped more jobs would be created as new organisations make a home in the large site, which is currently being kept secure by property guardians.

The council is scheduled to make its final decision in November.

For more infortmation see www.dewsburyparkmansion.uk or email info@dewsburyparkmansion.uk with any questions.