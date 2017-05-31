Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From the moment Christopher Schindler sank the winning penalty to the moment David Wagner took to the stage in St George's Square, the camera crews and photographers were there every step of the way.

They caught each second of the celebrations and tried to frame the fans to create that special image that would go worldwide.

And they succeeded time and time again - starting on the pitch when the penalty hit the back of the net and following it through to the parade where 25,000 fans watched in awe as their heroes took to the stage.

The images showcase club captain lifting the trophy at the £200m match, owner Dean Hoyle's celebrations, coach David Wagner going crazy as he lifts the trophy on stage after the parade plus dozens of shots of players and fans.

1. The moment Town went in to the Premier League: Christopher Schindler scores Town's winning penalty

2. Schindler runs past fans as the celebrations commence

3. We've done it: Club captain Mark Hudson lifts the trophy at Wembley

4. Chairman Dean Hoyle celebrates with the trophy and fans

5. Collin Quaner celebrates with the trophy

6. Kasey Palmer goes wild as the players realise what they have achieved

7. The team jumping for joy as they lift the trophy

8. And Michael Hefele leads the celebrations in the Wembley dressing room

(Photo: Robbie Stephenson/JMP)

And then - with a few sore heads - the party moved back home to Huddersfield as the Premier League promotion parade got underway.

9. The huge crowds gather at St George's Square

10. The Town banners make it to the front of the swelling crowd

11. The open top bus navigates the huge number of fans on the streets to reach the crowd at St George's Square

12. Fans celebrate with the players as the bus passes the crowds

13. Players and children wave to the fans below

14. The players take to the stage to huge cheers

15. The men who masterminded it

16. Coach David Wagner parades the trophy to the crowds

There were hundreds more images taken over the two days.

And we have tried to capture as many of the moments as possible for you.