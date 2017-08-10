Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage boy attacked in Thornton Lodge has been discharged from hospital after a serious assault police said today (Thurs).

The 16-year-old who has not been named was left with serious injuries to his legs after the assault on Thornton Lodge Road last Thursday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his “non-life threatening” injuries.

Thornton Lodge Road and Springdale Street were closed off as police began their enquiries with some residents claiming the teenager had been stabbed though these were not confirmed by police.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said today : “The injured person has been discharged and enquiries are ongoing.” No arrests have been made and anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.