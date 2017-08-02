Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 16-year-old boy has died following a motorbike collision this morning.

South Yorkshire Police say the teenager was killed near Barnsley following a journey from Denby Dale at 10.55am.

It is not currently known whether the youngster was from the village.

Officers are asking witnesses to come forward after a silver Yamaha FZ6 Fazer motorbike ridden by a 30-year-old man collided with the kerb and crashed.

It was traveling along the A635 Lane Head Road, Cawthorne, from Denby Dale towards Barugh Green when, on passing Silkstone Lane, it collided with a kerb and mounted the pavement before coming to a stop near to the junction with Church Street.

A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger on the bike died as a result of the collision.

His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

The driver of the bike remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Officers want to hear from you if you saw what happened or saw the bike prior to the collision.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 337 of 2 August 2017.