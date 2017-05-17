Watch what Luke Lenihan does with a £10 note while Anthony Joshua looks on...

It's been a whirlwind few months for up-and-coming Birchencliffe based magician Luke Lenihan, 17, with a number of his high profile tricks catching fire online and going viral, with his list of celebrity clients growing by the minute as a result.

Having already entertained the likes of double UFC world champion Conor McGregor and former pound-for-pound king of boxing Floyd Mayweather Jr, he was recently booked to perform for yet another member of combat sports royalty, Anthony Joshua.

Midway through a victory tour following on from his dramatic world title win over Vladimir Klitchko at Wembley last month, Luke has been confirmed to appear at a number of his events, with another performance in Leicester due later this week.

Signed up to perform at Joshua's event in London last Thursday at the O2 Indigo, he followed up his routines for various members of the VIP attendees by doing an illusion for Joshua himself, giving the champion a crown he wasn't quite anticipating...

Speaking of the event, Luke couldn't have been happier with how the evening went, and was especially happy with how the trick for Anthony had gone, given it was the first time he'd performed it publicly.

"He was laughing hysterically when he realised what I'd done," Luke explained.

"He kept on saying 'how the hell' and calling it 'insane', looking around at all of his mates cracking up."

For the trick, Luke borrowed a £10 note from one of his audience, before replacing the Queen's face with an image of Anthony, all in a matter of seconds.

Having racked up likes and shares across social media well in to the tens of thousands, it doesn't look like it'll be long before Luke is a household name.

"That sort of reaction online is great for me," Luke said.

"It really helps with networking, especially having such good footage with people like Anthony out there."

Due to turn 18 in December, the future looks extremely bright for Luke, who's been performing magic for over six years already. West Yorkshire already has one star magician with Dynamo hailing from Bradford, but on current trajectory, Luke Lenihan doesn't look like he'll be all that far behind before long.

You can find Luke and his work via Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .