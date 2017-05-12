Huddersfield Town has sold nearly 18,000 tickets for their first ever Championship play-off – under 24 hours after they went on sale.
Seats for the home match against Sheffield Wednesday went on general sale online at 6pm last night and at the ticket office at 9am this morning – with one fan travelling from Australia to snap his ticket up.
Around 17,500 tickets for the game at the 23,800 seater stadium had already been sold online by 8.15am.
Fans still queued up outside the John Smith’s Stadium from the early hours to snap up the remaining tickets for the semi-final first leg.
Neil Burns, of Lowerhouses, and Heather Riding, of Dalton, were first in line at 7.30am.
Neil said: “I’m really, really looking forward to Sunday. I think they’ll win and I think they will get all the way to Wembley, which will be a fantastic thing for Town.”
And some fans had come MUCH further than Dalton for their tickets.
Richard Stewart Carlile, 54, said: “I’ve come out from Sydney, Australia, to see the Terriers go up to the Premiership in a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“It’s a month-long trip – I go back the day after the finals. Let’s hope they get there.”
Every supporter must buy a seat for the game as it is not included in season cards.
Even former rugby league player and Huddersfield Giants’ club ambassador Eorl Crabtree said he’s got his ticket.
Kick-off is at noon on Sunday, May 14.