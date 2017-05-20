The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 19-year-old man fled in fear after being accosted by two younger teenagers at Dewsbury Bus Station last night (Fri).

Det Insp Ian Thornes of Kirklees CID said the incident occurred at 11.10pm.

He said: “Two teenagers approached him and asked him where their £10 was as a way of engaging him in conversation.

“He fled in fear and ran off to Asda with the suspects chasing after him. He called the police.”

The first suspect is described as white, 16-years-old, with a mop of blonde hair.

He was 5ft 4ins tall and wore black tracksuit bottoms and a grey tracksuit top. The second suspect was said to be white with black hair, 5ft 7ins tall with a skinny build. He wore dark-coloured Adidas tracksuit.

Anyone who can help should phone 101 and ask for Kirklees CID.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.