A dozen Huddersfield-built David Brown tractors are among the lots for sale at a “standout” auction this month.

They are among more than 100 tractors to feature in the sale organised by auctioneers and valuers Cheffins on Saturday, August 19, at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

The sale, marking Cheffins’ 20th anniversary, is billed as one of the biggest events in the vintage and classic machinery calendar – with historic and rare items coming under the hammer.

The prize lot among the David Brown machines is a 1961 David Brown 950 Implematic 4 cylinder diesel tractor fitted with a David Brown AL2 loader and grille assembly guard.

The tractor, formerly part of a collection of vintage and classic tractors belonging to Norfolk-based entrepreneur Paul Rackham, first saw service on a council small holding Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire. With just 2,410 recorded hours the tractor is offered with a registration certificate and its original instruction book.

David Brown tractors were built in Huddersfield from 1939 until the Meltham factory closed in 1988.

One of its landmark years was 1971 when a new tractor assembly complex – the most modern of its type in Europe – was completed at Meltham.

The auction includes a number of machines built by other big-name tractor manufacturers including Massey Ferguson. Other unusual lots include a rare Jowett Light Car dating from 1927.