Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Almost £1m will be spent revamping Dewsbury train station forecourt.

Kirklees Council and rail firm Transpennine Express want to make the entrance from the station in to town more welcoming.

In a bid to create a better ‘gateway’ for pedestrians they plan to spend £950,000 re-modelling access around the station to improve the ‘sense of arrival’.

The plan includes increased pedestrianisation of surrounding grounds and the re-alignment of Wellington Road to create an easier road crossing.

The plan appears to show the current vehicle entrance next to the station building will be made into a walkway for pedestrians only.

A new access point to the smaller car park will be created further along the ring road.

The access to the large car park will be unchanged.

Large amounts of re-paving work will happen around the top of Wellington Street, by the old Dewsbury Reporter building, Bond Street and Croft Street.

£500k of the cost has been secured from the Department for Transport with the rest coming from Kirklees’ ‘regeneration’ budget.

It is hoped the work would start next July, taking up to six months to complete.

Clr Peter McBride said: “This investment of almost £1m will lead to a major facelift for Dewsbury and improve access.

“It will also complement other huge investments in Dewsbury.

“It’s indicative of our major commitment to regenerate the town.”