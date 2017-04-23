Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The final bill to replace a fire-ravaged petrol station shop in Birchencliffe is close to £1m.

Central England Co-operative paid £920,000 to restore the site in Halifax Road.

An extensive rebuilding project has been underway since the summer of 2016 when fire swept through the shop.

It is thought an electrical fault may have sparked the blaze which tore through the roof of the shop.

A temporary store has been in operation allowing members and customers to buy groceries and fuel while the rebuilding work took place.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Now a special ribbon cutting ceremony has been held to mark the opening.

Halifax Road Store manager Andrew Bates said: “Our team were so excited to finally allow our members and customers to see our new-look store.

“The rebuild looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks.

The transformation has seen the introduction of new fixtures and fittings including the latest in pioneering energy efficient refrigeration and LED lighting technologies to minimise environmental impact.

Customers are now able to enjoy hot food for the first time, Costa Coffee and a bigger chilled range including ‘food to go’ and beers, wines and spirits.