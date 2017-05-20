Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young man found more than twice over the drink drive limit has been disqualified from driving.

Harry Crann, 20, of Sycamore Way, Birstall, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Musgrave Street, Birstall, on April 23.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard he was found to have 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the limit is 35.

The court heard he had gone out for birthday drinks with his mates but had been asked by his girlfriend to come over in the early hours and see her at her home, 15 minutes’ drive away.

In mitigation, Erica Topham, said: “He is quite exceptionally remorseful. I think it is going to be a rude awakening for him. His employment may be terminated because he is not able to drive. It’s going to be horrific for him. He has made a very timely guilty plea. He is unbelievably shattered for what has happened.

“You can still be over the limit when have been to bed and had some sleep. His girlfriend pushed and pushed.”

Chairman of the bench, Stuart Swallow, disqualified him from driving for 17 months and ordered him to pay total court costs of £225 at £40 per month.”

He gave him the chance to take a drink driving course which if passed would reduce the length of disqualification.