Huddersfield Town fans are to be offered 230 free parking spaces at Cambridge Road from noon tomorrow (Sat) as Kirklees Council tries to improve the “nightmare” situation for some fans.

Since Town’s promotion to the Premier League there have been many complaints from residents living near the John Smith’s Stadium about inconsiderate parking.

Attendances have soared this season with some matches complete sell-outs with attendances of more than 23,000 for every home match so far.

The problems are not caused by away fans but home fans using their local knowledge to park on roadsides and pavements. The usual charge to park at Cambridge Road from Monday-Saturday ranges from £2.50 to £4 for a day’s parking

A council spokesman said: “We began offering the spaces at Cambridge Road for the first time at the recent Huddersfield v Manchester Utd match and are repeating it again this weekend.

“We are working hard with Huddersfield Town to make improvements and listening to what fans say through their forums.”

Some companies have offered spaces since the season started but not all of their efforts have prospered.

Bill Macbeth, managing director of the Textile Centre of Excellence on Red Doles Lane said: “We tried it out for the Man Utd match the other week with proceeds going to charity but we won’t be doing it again.

“Very few people used it, the person organising it couldn’t get to the match and it took users 45 minutes to get out.”

But Paul Bradley of the Myers Group on Barr Street near the Dulux site said: “Our site is absolutely massive with 150-300 spaces available.

“There was never any call for it before but times have changed and so we are charging £5 from 12.30pm for fans to park there.

“There will be a couple of security guys there too. And we have two entrances to the site which should help with fans getting away promptly.”

Kirklees councillor Cahal Burke, (Lib Dems, Lindley), said of the council’s intervention: “Excellent idea and I’m pleased that the council is looking at what other councils are doing to alleviate parking and traffic issues on match day.

“Residential areas need to be kept clear so temporary restrictions on match day may be a way forward along with opening up designated car parks for supporters to deal with the demand. This will help the experience for supporters going to the games.”

Nikki Hanson who has lived on Bradley Mills Road, Rawthorpe, for 23 years has taken part in a Channel 5 documentary regarding the issue.

She said: “It’s a nightmare around here on match days. While the crew was filming me complaining about the parking I had Town fans shouting abuse at me who should know better telling me to ‘get a life’ and ‘get a job’. I have a thick skin, thankfully. Man Utd fans were brilliant.”