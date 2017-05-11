Scenes outside court as 29 people to appear over child sex abuse charges

Simon Hoyle reveals the extent of puddle outside

Sheepridge woman taken to hospital after wheelie

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Defendants charged as a result of police’s Operation Tendersea will be in court again today.

Some 29 people, most of whom are from Huddersfield, have been charged with dozens of child sex abuse charges in the case. Out of the 29 charged, 26 are local, with 24 men and two women.

One man alone, Amere Singh Dhaliwal, is charged with 21 counts of rape.

The case is due to be heard in a short hearing at Leeds Crown Court again today after they appeared at Kirklees Magistrates Court last month.

The defendants are:

Amere Singh Dhaliwal , 34, of Huddersfield. He is charged with rape (x21), supply of Class A drugs (x4), supply of Class B drugs, supply of controlled substances with intention to engage in sexual activity, trafficking female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation (x14), Incite a child to engage in sexual activity (x5), sexual assault by penetration, sexual touching (x3), possession of indecent images of a child (x3), racially aggravated assault and incite a child into prostitution.

Irfan Ahmed, 32, of Huddersfield. He is charged with trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation (x6), sexual touching, taking indecent images of a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Asif Bashir, 32, of Huddersfield. He is charged with rape (x4) and attempted rape.

Zahid Hassan , 28, of Huddersfield. He charged with trafficking a child within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation (x5), rape (x8), racially aggravated assault, supply of Class A drugs (x2), inciting a child into sexual activity, child abduction (x2) and attempted rape.

Manzoor Hassan , 37, of Huddersfield. He is charged with supply of noxious substance with intent to injure, annoy or aggrieve female, supply of Class A drugs (x2) and incite a child into prostitution.

Mohammed Kammer, 32, of Huddersfield. He is charged with two counts of rape.

Mohammed Rizwan Aslam , 29, of Huddersfield. He is charged with two counts of rape.

Abdul Rehman Hanif , 29, of Huddersfield. He is charged with rape, supply of Class A drugs, supply of Class B drugs (x2), supply of controlled substance with intent to engage in sexual activity, sexual touching and trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation.

Mohammed Asaf Akram , 31, of Huddersfield. He is charged with rape (x7), trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation (x3), child abduction, supply of Class B drugs, sexual touching and threats to kill.

Raj Singh Barsran , 33, of Huddersfield. He is charged with sexual touching (x2) and rape.

Mansoor Akhtar , 25, of Huddersfield. He is charged with rape, attempted rape and trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation (x2).

Niaz Ahmed , 53, of Huddersfield. He is charged with inciting a child into sexual activity and sexual touching (x2).

Mohammad Nahman , 31, of Huddersfield. He is charged with trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation, sexual touching, rape (x2).

Hamzha Ali Saleem, 37, of Manchester. He is charged with trafficking female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation (x3).

Waqas Mahmood , 36, of Huddersfield. He is charged with 3 counts of rape.

Naveeda Habib , 38, of Huddersfield. She is charged with one count of child neglect.

Shahnaz Akhtar Malik , 55, of Huddersfield. She is charged with one count of child neglect.

Nasarat Hussain , 28, of Huddersfield. He is charged with rape (x3), attempted rape and inciting a female to engage in sexual activity.

Sajid Hussain , 32, of Huddersfield. He is charged with facilitating the commission of sexual activity on a child, rape (x3) and inciting a child into sexual activity.

Zulwarnain Dogar , 29, of Huddersfield. He is charged with sexual touching and trafficking a female within UK with a view to her sexual exploitation.

Mohammad Ifraz , 28, of Huddersfield. He is charged with trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation (x3), rape, false imprisonment, child abduction, taking indecent images of a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Faisal Nadeem , 30, of Huddersfield. He is charged with supply of Class A drugs, rape and possession of extreme pornography

Mohammad Azeem, 31, of Bradford. He is charged with three counts of rape.

Mohammad Imran Ibrar , 32, of Huddersfield. He is charged with trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation, facilitating the commission of sexual activity on a child, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, supply of Class B drugs.

Everton La Bastide , 50, of Huddersfield. He is charged with two counts of sexual touching.

Mohammed Saqib Raheel , 30, of Dudley. He is charged with child abduction and trafficking a female within the UK with a view to her sexual exploitation.

Zubair Ahmed , 30, of Huddersfield. He is charged with rape and possession of extreme pornography.

Usman Khalid , 29, of Huddersfield. He is charged with sexual assault by penetration, child abduction and sexual touching.

Aleem Javaid , 27, of Huddersfield. He is charged with rape and supply of Class B drugs.