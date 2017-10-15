Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here’s something different...a home in Batley that’s for sale with a £2m price tag.

But it’s no ordinary home as it’s Soothill Manor, a 19th century manor house.

This upmarket property comes with TWO five-bed detached houses and room for a third - as well as a pair of one-bedroom homes.

Within the grounds there is a modern five-bed detached lodge, a single-storey one-bed gate house and a single-storey one-bed bungalow.

There is also planning permission in place to build a 4/5 bedroom detached house.

Estate agent Jackson-Stops is inviting offers over £2m.

The sales details adds: “An impressive 19th century private estate ideal for multi-generation living and comprising of the principal manor house together with a further five bedroom detached house, a gate house, bungalow and a building plot for a large contemporary property, in this private yet highly convenient position.”

The property is located off Soothill Lane.