Here’s something different...a home in Batley that’s for sale with a £2m price tag.
But it’s no ordinary home as it’s Soothill Manor, a 19th century manor house.
This upmarket property comes with TWO five-bed detached houses and room for a third - as well as a pair of one-bedroom homes.
Within the grounds there is a modern five-bed detached lodge, a single-storey one-bed gate house and a single-storey one-bed bungalow.
There is also planning permission in place to build a 4/5 bedroom detached house.
Estate agent Jackson-Stops is inviting offers over £2m.
The sales details adds: “An impressive 19th century private estate ideal for multi-generation living and comprising of the principal manor house together with a further five bedroom detached house, a gate house, bungalow and a building plot for a large contemporary property, in this private yet highly convenient position.”
The property is located off Soothill Lane.