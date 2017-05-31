Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Several vehicles were involved in a crash in Bradley.

A white van, a black Skoda Octavia and a black Ford Fiesta crashed outside Bradley & Colne Bridge Working Men’s Club on Bridge Road at 6pm yesterday (Tues).

Two police cars and an ambulance attended the scene.

Richard Mannifield, who lives on the road, said: “I heard a massive bang and instantly ran outside. It initially looked like there were four cars involved – but a grey taxi drove off.

“There are people everywhere and there was an elderly woman in the back of the ambulance.”

The crash happened near the main junction with Leeds Road and caused long hold-ups in the area.