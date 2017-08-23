Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents say a 30-year fight to save a beauty spot from development is not over - even after a housing bid was given the go-ahead.

A planning inspector has agreed in principal for Benjamin Bentley & Partners to build 22 houses on land near Newsome Ponds, bounded by Newsome Road, Hart Street, Naomi Road and the Mill Ponds.

The rule has been criticised locally, as Kirklees councillors ruled development should be rejected in January due to the loss of an area of open space and habitat.

Clr Andrew Cooper, Newsome Green, dubbed it the “wheel of misfortune” after previous applications and appeals were rejected: “They’ve tried and previously failed, but finally it’s come down in favour of them in the wheel of misfortune.

“This decision by an unelected Government official from the Planning Inspectorate overrules the democratic decision refusing development made by the Council’s Planning Committee and ignores numerous refusals for development on the land.”

The Inspector ruled Kirklees’ lack of housing land was a factor in giving the appeal his backing.

Conditions, which mean any developer will have to demonstrate how they will manage the significant drainage issues and other factors, have been made before any development can take place.

Clr Cooper cited concerns about disruption to culverts and drainage adding: “This could have an adverse impact on local residents homes and gardens.

“This is yet another case of landowners doing what is best for their pocket and not what provides the most benefit to the community.

“I applaud the long campaign by local people and Diane Sims in particular to protect the site from rapacious development. The clear, articulate and informed way the case against development has been made has fought off development for over 30 years.

“A Government official with no democratic mandate has made this decision. If we need to ‘take back control’ anywhere it is about decisions that directly affect our local communities.”

Diane Sims, co-ordinator of the Newsome Mills Campaign which is aiming to save the fire-hit mills, said: “This is simply the wrong decision for Newsome. We know it will leave nearby residents fearful about the impact that disrupting a 200 year old network of water courses could have on their homes.

“Our community has protected these mill ponds for over 30 years. They have become a peaceful wildlife habitat that has given people much solace.

“The ponds are part of the identity of Newsome, a community that has already lost so much in the past year.

“We will do everything we can to stop more of the places that are valuable to our community from being destroyed.”