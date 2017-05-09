Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fifty six people who died in one of the worst disasters in British football are to be remembered.

The memorial to the victims of the Bradford City fire disaster in 1985 are to be honoured at a memorial service on Thursday.

Bradford City were playing Lincoln City in their last home match of the season in 1985 when the fire ripped through Valley Parade killing 54 Bradford City fans, two Lincoln City fans and injuring many more.

The service, which starts at 11am, will be attended by the relatives and friends of those who lost their lives or were injured, as well as local people, and will take place at the Bradford City Fire Memorial sculpture in Centenary Square.

There will be a reading from the Bible and prayers will be led by the Rev Canon Paul Maybury, precentor at Bradford Cathedral, before the act of remembrance which will include a minute’s silence.

The *-Lord Mayor of Bradford, Clr Geoff Reid, said: “It is extremely important to the city and the district that we take time out of our busy lives to remember those who were affected and continue to be affected by the tragic events of 11 May 1985.”