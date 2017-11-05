Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This family home began life as a pig barn in the 1850s.

Set in a conservation area off Brook Lane at Golcar, ‘Badgers Brook’ comes with around an acre of woodland.

Estate agent Hunters, which has set a guide price of £575,000, says the property boasts a “colossal farmhouse-style kitchen”.

The sales details adds: “The property is accessed using a stone built bridge over a babbling brook leading onto a sweeping driveway with a cobbled border providing off-road parking and a detached triple garage.

“Having cleverly landscaped garden and patio areas to all aspects this makes a great family home and a special place for the keen gardener.

“The property boasts four good sized double bedrooms along with a ‘hidden’ room which could be re-opened in order to create and additional bedroom/reception room/annexe. There is a large shower room along with a traditional, Victorian style family bathroom.”

One side of the house was extended in the early 2000s and to the rear of the hallway there is potential to create a further bedroom beneath the kitchen. This “secret room” is currently bricked over but could easily be re-opened, according to Hunters.

The estate agent adds: “This property must be viewed in order to appreciate its magnitude and the beauty of its setting.”