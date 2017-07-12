Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £58M plan to revamp Halifax town centre is being discussed.

Calderdale Council will unveil its plans for what it’s calling a “once-in-a-lifetime travel improvements and regeneration in Halifax town centre”.

Some of the work is already underway, such as a new Central Library and Archive and expansion of Square Chapel, but proposed developments include:

- A public square next to the Piece Hall

- Better cycling facilities and footpaths in the town centre

- Improvements to bus routes and on-street infrastructure, with wider pavements proposed

- Regeneration of the Halifax Railway Station approach with a ‘Station Gardens’ created outside the 1855 building, linking the new station to Eureka!, enhanced car parking, a new bus-rail interchange and landscaping.

- Better links to Dean Clough.

It also include work to reduce congestion on the A629 route between Halifax and Huddersfield town centres, which is part of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Fund programme.

Specific areas of Halifax town centre being targeted include Church Street, Bank Bottom, Charlestown Road, North Bridge, Broad Street, Market Street, Wards End, Bull Green and Cow Green.

The Examiner has previously revealed Calderdale would like to demolish the station approach bridge over Discovery Road from the main road in a bid to improve access to the Railway Station.

Clr Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Development, said: “The proposed Halifax town centre scheme will reduce congestion and make it easier for people to get into and around the town centre.

“But it’s not just about transport; it’s also about making our historic town even more visually attractive, boosting visitor numbers, encouraging people to stay for longer and increasing business and employment opportunities.

“We’re keen to share our plans with as many people as possible, and hope you will be able to come to the drop-in session to view and discuss the proposals with us.”

Calderdale Council is holding a public information session at Halifax Town Hall on Tuesday July 18 from 4pm to 7pm, on a drop-in basis.

Attendees can talk to staff working on the project, ask questions, give feedback.

After the public talks planning applications for the town centre work will be submitted. If it all gets the backing work would be expected to begin late 2018.

Funding would come from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and its West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund, a £1bn package of Government funding to drive growth and job creation across the county.