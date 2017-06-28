Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sixty children need a long-term home in Kirklees right now.

And a social worker is appealing for foster families for them.

Allan Scott, who works as a children’s social worker at Kirklees Council, says his most urgent case is 12-year-old Olivia (not her real name) who has been under Allan’s care for a year now.

In her early years, she witnessed domestic violence and drug misuse. She also became a mother figure to her younger brother, often taking charge of the cooking and cleaning.

After being placed into care at the age of seven, she moved to the south coast of England to live with extended family in Kirklees, but they were unable to look after her long-term and she has since had a number of short-term placements.

Allan says: “In many ways Olivia is much like any other 12-year-old in that she’s dealing with the all the usual issues that come with adolescence.

(Photo: UGC HDE)

“But with every new placement she thinks she’s found her forever home and when she realises this isn’t the case it chips away at her. She sees every move as a rejection.

“Given everything she’s been through you’d expect her to have all sorts of problems but this isn’t the case at all.

“I’ve got to know Olivia well over the past year and she’s a joy to be around; she’s extremely bright, funny and loves life. Put simply, she’s beyond resilient.

“She used to play for an under 12’s football league team and she has dreams of becoming a vet one day.

“Olivia would benefit most from being part of a two-parent family in or around Kirklees. She loves being around other children so a bigger family, where she’d be the oldest child, would be ideal for her.

“For the right family we would provide a full package of ongoing training and support.”

During his seven years at the local authority, Allan has advocated on behalf of numerous children in care.

He said: “Children in care are some of the most vulnerable you’ll ever meet. They often feel alone so need someone who’ll really believe in them.

“Our short-term foster carers do an amazing job however finding a long-term foster family for a child is a process. As in Olivia’s case a child is usually placed with a short-term family until long-term arrangements can be made but there simply aren’t enough long-term carers.

“Just imagine how any child would feel in this situation as everything and everyone they’ve ever known keeps changing.

“This why we urgently need more people who care enough to invest in a child’s future to come forward. If anyone thinks they can help Olivia, or one of the other 59 children in our care, please get in touch.”

To speak to Kirklees Council’s fostering team, call 0800 389 0086 and for more information visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/fostering .