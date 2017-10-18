Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 64-year-old man has been jailed for breaching a restraining order.

Nigel Radcliffe contacted his partner despite the imposition of a Restraining Order at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in November last year.

Prosecutor Shamaila Qureshi said his partner took out the order following a history of domestic incidents but the couple got back together.

Radcliffe, of Gelderd Road, Birstall, admitted being at her property and being in breach of the order.

He pleaded guilty to breaching the order between October 6 and 15.

Ms Quereshi said there have been “numerous previous breaches and the Crown will say she is vulnerable.”

Mitigating, Andy Day, said that in one of those bizarre coincidences the defendant had ended up sharing a prison cell with his partner’s son.

Mr Day said: “She made it quite clear that she wanted to restore their relationship. They were seen holding hands by a neighbour. It’s clear that there is no animosity between the two and they are happy to be in each other’s company.

“I would suggest that this shows that over the last couple of weeks their relationship has been stable and friendly. When police heard about it, it was a whole week before they go to see him. She wants to be with him.”

However, the chairman of the bench, David Rhodes, said the defendant’s behaviour had been “wilful” and jailed him for six weeks.

A surcharge of £115 was also imposed.