If you didn't stay up to watch the drama, there are some things you need to know about last night!

1) It's official - we have a hung parliament

Theresa May wanted to win an outright majority but in fact the Tories have been left in a worse position.

Here's what having a hung parliament means.

2) Tory Jason McCartney lost his Colne Valley seat to Labour candidate Thelma Walker

Jason won 27,903 votes to Thelma's 28,817 - a majority of 914. He said: "It's been an honour and a privilege to have served as the MP for our wonderful and beautiful community for seven magnificent years.

Jason added: "I wish Thelma and her team well but as my MP I now expect her to honour her election promise and save our Accident and Emergency."

3) That means all four Kirklees seats are now held by Labour MPs

Barry Sheerman held Huddersfield with 26,417 votes (11,952 majority)

Paula Sherriff held Dewsbury with 28,893 votes (3,400 majority)

Tracy Brabin held Batley and Spen with 29,844 votes (9,011 majority)

4) Theresa May's future as leader of the Conservatives is in doubt

The PM has reportedly had a meeting with staff and with her husband present where she didn't mention the future, according to the BBC.

5) Some big names have lost their seats

Former SNP leader Alex Salmond and former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg lost their seats.

Nick Clegg lost out to Labour's Jared O'Mara who had a majority of 2,125, while Alex Salmond's seat went to Tory candidate Colin Clark, who defeated the former first minister by 2,607 votes.

6) Biggest ever number of female MPs in parliament

The election has resulted in the highest-ever number of female MPs in Parliament. More than 200 have been elected, beating 2015's total of 196.

7) Vince Cable is back

The popular Lib Dem lost his Twickenham seat in the 2015 general election - but has won it back with a majority of almost 10,000.

8) Everyone's talking about Brexit

Brexit talks are scheduled to begin on June 19, but could now be delayed.

9) So what happens next?

The Conservatives have fallen short of winning 326 seats, the number they need to form a majority, but Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party said it would work with the Tories to get them to that number.

They have said in the event of a hung parliament, Mrs May would get the opportunity to form a government first - but it could mean another election this year.

Jeremy Corbyn has called for Theresa May to resign, but she's said the country needs stability and her party would ensure it was maintained.

There will be talks between party leaders to try and form a coalition, or one of the two leaders could try to run a minority government - this would mean they would have to rely on smaller parties to get their laws passed.

For the short term it means uncertainty until the parties have made their decisions.