Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two whale bones will form part of a new housing development.

Marshall Homes of Elland is building five new houses on the A62 off Huddersfield Road, between Roberttown and Liversedge.

After a resident contacted us to ask about the future of the whale bones, we spoke to Marshall Homes.

Pat Kelly, from Marshall Homes, said he didn’t know how they got there, but he said: “They are being retained in the new development.

“We’re having to relocate them as that’s where the new entrance will be, but we’re keeping them on the site.

“I’ve no idea how long they’ve been there, they look like timber structures, but maybe some local historians will know.”

The site, near to Duxbury Hall, will be known as Duxbury Gardens. Work is just getting underway on the site and the houses are expected to be finished by next Spring.