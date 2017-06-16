Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family are appealing for help to save an adorable lamb who was left for dead in the road.

The tiny lamb, named Munchkin, was discovered on a road near Marsden by Rianna Mir and may have to be put down after he was found to have a badly broken leg.

Rianna said she was walking home when she discovered the lamb in the middle of the road.

“He had been run over by someone and left for dead. He is the sweetest angel cake.

“We have been taking care of him but his leg is completely broken and for vets to fix his leg it’s going to cost £1,600, which me and my family cannot afford.

“Please help and send £1 so he can have a pin put in his leg and will be able to walk properly again.

“If he doesn’t have the operation he will most likely be put down as once he gets too big he won’t be able to hobble round on his three working legs.”

Rianna has set up a fundraising page to collect the money needed to fix poor Munchkin.

She added: “He really is the most friendliest, cuddliest bundle of joy and me and my family have fallen in love with him.”

The family are currently keeping Munchkin in a smallholding with their other sheep and the RSPCA have been informed.

Donaldson’s vets in Thongsbridge are looking to treat Munchkin should enough money be raised. Donate here.