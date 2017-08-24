Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An abandoned health centre is being brought back to life for a new group of patients.

The former Brookroyd Surgery in Heckmondwike was vacated by doctors several years ago, with patients moving to Heckmondwike Health Centre.

Now the empty Cook Lane premises are close to becoming a new GP surgery for more than 2,000 patients.

They are being revamped by healthcare property firm Assura for the nearby Albion Street Surgery.

They will include four treatment rooms, a space for minor operations and upgraded waiting areas and staff offices.

“We can’t wait to move into the new-look building,” said Dr Jabbar from Albion Street Surgery.

“We need space to keep developing our offer to patients and this will give us the premises to do that.

“It’s very exciting to see it taking shape and we very much look forward to the end result.”

Paul Warwick, Assura’s development manager, said: “This development is particularly special because we’ve been able to make sure that a building with a long NHS history will go on to provide NHS care for decades to come.

“GPs can’t deliver the huge task of moving more health services into our communities without the right spaces in the right places, and this project is a prime example of how - with the right support - the NHS can re-use existing buildings to make them fit for the future.”