PART of a country lane known as a notorious accident blackspot is to be closed for three nights for repairs.

The B6118 at Liley Lane in Mirfield will be closed between Grange Moor and Colne Bridge on the evenings of August 14, 15 and 16 from 7.30pm to 6am, weather permitting, for relining and road stud replacement.

Over the last two years there have been several accidents on the rural stretch of road between Kirkheaton and Upper Hopton. The B6118 snakes for almost five miles up from Colne Bridge to Grange Moor becoming Bog Green Lane, Moor Top Road, Bellstring Lane, and finally Liley Lane.

The road will be closed off to through traffic to protect workers in the carriageway. However residents will be permitted entry, and access to the Hare and Hounds pub will be permitted from the direction of Grange Moor during the period of the closure.

A diversion route will be in place as follows: A642 Wakefield Road to A62 Southgate to A62 Leeds Road to Colne Road.

Temporary traffic lights are also currently in operation in Bog Green Lane, closing one side of the road. Northern Gas Networks have been carrying out repairs for the last week, which causes some delays to drivers.