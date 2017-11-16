Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A leading figure in the fashion world has hailed the “incredible entrepreneurial spirit” of Yorkshire people.

Beth Butterwick, who led a dramatic turnaround in the fortunes of Grange Moor-based clothing company Bonmarché, returned to the town to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Huddersfield from vice-chancellor Prof Bob Cryan at one of its November graduation ceremonies.

Describing Ms Butterwick’s career, Dr Tracy Cassidy, Reader in Fashion and Textiles, said: “Beth has had a tremendous impact on the fashion business throughout her career, which has included senior corporate positions with some of the world’s highest-profile fashion retailers.”

After starting her career with Marks and Spencer, Ms Butterwick held key roles with Gap and Amsterdam-based MS Mode. In 2011, she was appointed brand director at Bonmarché – but eight weeks later the business was put into administration.

As chief executive, Ms Butterwick led the successful sale of the business to Sun Europe LLP private equity and over the next five years led a massive turnaround, returning Bonmarché to profitability, rationalising its operations and steering it to a stock market flotation in November, 2013.

Ms Butterwick, now chief executive of 400-store fashion chain Karen Millen, told graduates that she felt “honoured, privileged and humbled all at the same time”.

She said she regarded her five years at Bonmarché as the pinnacle of her career, adding: “What I found in the people and county of Yorkshire is a determination to get things done when things are really tough, an incredible entrepreneurial spirit and warm welcoming people who help you get through your darkest days as well as celebrating your achievements.

She advised graduates to find their passion and their purpose, saying: “Happiness, success, prosperity and great sense of achievement will follow.”