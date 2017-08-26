Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Actor and lifelong Huddersfield Town fan Reece Dinsdale is the latest patron of Square Chapel arts centre in Halifax.

Reece, 58, made his name in a string of TV hits including Yorkshire Television’s Haggard, and Home to Roost, in which he starred alongside John Thaw.

He also took the lead in the gritty portrait of football hooliganism, 'id'.

Reece joins Sally Wainwright, George Costigan, Natalie Gavin, Glen Baxter, Sir Alan Bowness, Sir Ernest Hall and Timothy West as a patron of Square Chapel, located in the newly re-developed Halifax cultural quarter. The site has recently undergone a multi-million pound redevelopment that included the construction of a new theatre/cinema.

He said the invitation left him “honoured and delighted.”

He added: “Yorkshire has an increasingly strong reputation for championing the arts and Square Chapel, a hotbed of creative activity right at its centre, has, for many years, more than played its part.

“As an actor, director, Yorkshireman and lover of ‘owt arty’, I am thrilled to be invited to play even a small role in helping its reputation grow.”

Born in Normanton, Reece now lives in Harrogate with his wife and two children.

He is currently in rehearsals at the West Yorkshire Playhouse as Halvard Solness in an updated version of Ibsen’s (the fall of) The Master Builder by award-winning British playwright, screenwriter and director Zinnie Harris.