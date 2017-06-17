The video will start in 8 Cancel

Seven adorable dogs and pups are looking for new homes in West Yorkshire.

Every week brings new dogs to Dogs Trust Leeds and here are just some of the pooches who want to be freed before the summer sun comes to an end.

All but the youngest would be best as the only dogs in the home and can’t live with young children.

Four of the canines are crosses of the Staffordshire Bull Terrier breed - Biscuit, Patch and brothers Marley and Bailey.

Four-year-old Biscuit arrived at the rehoming centre back in April having been found wandering the streets.

He can be shy at first so he will need to meet his potential owners a few times before heading to a quiet, adult only home.

Two-year-old Patch is similar in that he likes his own space and doesn’t like to be overly fussed.

But the tri-coloured pooch also enjoys being around people, particularly when they are training him in exchange for tasty treats.

Brothers Marley and Bailey, who are also best of friends, found themselves homeless following a change in family circumstances.

The seven-year-olds are lively, happily entertain themselves and thoroughly enjoy a trip in the car.

Bella, a black Labrador cross, found herself homeless after her owner could sadly no longer take care of her.

The smart six-year-old, who is currently in foster carer, knows all her basic commands.

She would thrive in a home with adults who will give her time and space to settle in - and maybe even share the couch and bed with her.

Two-year-old Oscar is another shy one who will need multiple visits before warming up.

The Lurcher lacks confidence and loves attention.

He is a strong boy so might benefit from training to help him and his new owners get the most out of his walks.

Lastly and at the lowest end of the age spectrum, five-month-old Shirley was sadly found as a stray.

The crossbreed puppy would prefer an adult-only family and could learn from an adult dog.

To find out more, call 0300 303 0292 or visit Dogs Trust Leeds, Woodlands Farm, York Road, Leeds LS15 4NL.

The centre is open noon to 4pm Friday to Monday, and noon-7.40pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.