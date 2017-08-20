Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Health chiefs say people should only use hospital casualty departments in real emergencies ... and have stipulated what they mean by that.

They say too many people with minor ailments are turning up at A&E instead of going to the chemists.

Dr David Kelly, local GP and Chair of NHS North Kirklees CCG, said: “A lot of people don’t realise how much time and money they cost the local NHS when they use A&E for minor illnesses. A&E is for accident and emergency cases only, such as severe chest pain, difficulty breathing, significant head injuries and broken bones.”

Only use A&E or dial 999 in critical or life-threatening situations.

For example:

Loss of consciousness

Acute confused state and fits that are not stopping

Persistent, severe chest pain

Breathing difficulties

Severe bleeding that cannot be stopped

Severe allergic reactions

Severe burns or scalds

Dr Steve Ollerton, local GP and Chair of NHS Greater Huddersfield CCG, said: “During bank holidays we tend to see an increase in calls to our out-of-hours GP service from people who have simply forgotten to re-order prescription medicines such as asthma inhalers. Forgetting to get enough supplies can put a lot of strain on the service, which is there to deal with urgent health problems.”

Pharmacy opening information for the bank holiday can be found on the CCG websites: www.northkirkleesccg.nhs.uk and www.greaterhuddersfieldccg.nhs.uk