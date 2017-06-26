The video will start in 8 Cancel

A surge of patients visited A&E following Huddersfield’s heat wave, leaving doctors struggling to cope.

Waiting times rocketed well above the norm last week at both Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital, particularly on Monday June 19 following the hot weather at the weekend.

The NHS asks hospitals to treat or discharge 95% within four hours and it is thought the patient influx may threaten the hospital’s meeting of that target.

A spokesperson for Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) confirmed patient levels had hit “winter levels” last week.

It revealed 519 patients came through its doors on June 19 – 256 at HRI and 263 at Calderdale Royal – about 100 more than on a normal busy day.

Despite the flood of patients, hospital chiefs have confirmed doctors and nurses managed to avoid leaving any patients for more than 12 hours.

Neighbouring hospital trusts, Mid Yorkshire and Pennine Acute, have both breached the 12 hour target in 2017.

Associate Director of Urgent Care at CHFT, Bev Walker said: “Monday, June 19 was exceptionally busy at both our Emergency Departments with attendances around the levels we usually expect in winter.

“Many of the attendances were minor illness or injury and some with symptoms linked to the warmer temperatures.

“There were no reportable 12-hour breaches from decision to admit or discharge, however due to the high attendance numbers there were long waits.”

It is only six weeks since unlucky patients were left waiting up to eight hours at A&E in Huddersfield and Halifax, following teething problems with new patient records software.

It comes at a time HRI A&E is under threat as local clinicians look to downgrade it and with a full A&E at CRH only.

The Greater Huddersfield and Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Groups are expected to reveal the full business case later this week.