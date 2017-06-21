Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What makes Dewsbury such a property hot spot?

A survey by Lloyds Bank has just put the town fourth in a list of the places with the biggest year-on-year percentage increases in sales in the country last year.

Dewsbury saw an 11% rise in sales during 2016 – against the background of a generally sluggish housing market.

An estate agent in the town said affordable house prices were a factor in the town’s fortunes.

Ashraf Esat, director of estate agency Hunters in Dewsbury, said: “There is a lot of affordable housing in Dewsbury – for instance three-bedroom houses for sale at £95,000 – which is attractive to both investors and first-time buyers.

“The development by the college will have a positive effect on the town centre with more businesses looking to come here.”

Here’s some reasons why Dewsbury may be seeing a boon:

REGENERATION

There’s a multi-million pound regeneration programme going on. The former Co-op building, Pioneer House, and Northgate House are being redeveloped.

There will be a new town centre campus for Kirklees College and the five-year £3.7m Dewsbury Townscape Initiative funded by Kirklees Council and the Heritage Lottery Fund aims to restore key buildings to their former glory.

HISTORY

The town is also known for its historic minster and town hall. Dewsbury Minster dates from the 13th century and was rebuilt in 1895. In 1949 it became a Grade II* listed church. The Town Hall is Victorian-built and now the home of live entertainment.

TRANSPORT

You can be in Leeds City Centre in 15 minutes by train plus there is close access to the M62.

OUTSIDE

Crow Nest Park is a jewel among local parks. It opened to the public in 1893, founded upon the landscaped gardens of a country house estate. Now a Green Flag award-winning park, it has stunning views, a playground, formal lawns, café, walled wildflower garden and an ornamental lake.

The Land Registry figures showed that sales volumes fell in 82% of towns in England and Wales last year – with an average fall of 7%.

Dewsbury is beaten as a hotspot only by Retford in the East Midlands which led the way with a 15% increase in sales; by Cannock in the West Midlands and Nelson, Lancashire, both on 12%.

The survey noted a general north-south divide – with more northern towns seeing the biggest year-on-year increases in home sales.