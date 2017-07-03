Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular lakeside venue is returning for another go at getting planning permission for an already-built extension.

Casa in Brighouse has been battling Calderdale’s planning department since 2008.

It was given permission to build a two storey extension to the hotel and restaurant, but built three floors instead.

Two years ago a planning inspector backed Calderdale and gave Casa nine months to demolish part of the premises on Elland Road, which the council issued an enforcement notice for.

But last year Casa won a High Court challenge that quashed the enforcement order allowing it to re-apply for retrospective planning.

The latest attempt at a solution was expected to be agreed by Calderdale councillors in May, but they rejected it once again.

Now the team at Casa are having another go and another planning application for the extension was submitted last week.

After the previous rejection they promise minor adjustments.

The saga of the Casa extension has rumbled on for years. It was in 2001 the venue first sought a second and third storey extension, which was withdrawn. They ramped it up in 2008 and have since submitted 14 planning applications relating to the extension or temporary facilities at the popular function venue.