CASA in Brighouse finally has approval for its extension - nine years after the owner first applied.

And the hotel and restaurant will soon look very different - the team which controls the site has promised a major overhaul of the interior and also how it looks on the outside.

Marilyn Brichard, agent for the Reward Finance Group which controls the premises but does not operate it, said: “We will increase the number of hotel rooms to 21.

“There will be fine dining and function rooms and it will increase the employment opportunities dramatically.”

The white render on the three-storey extension, that was built bigger than first agreed, will be overhauled with a stone cladding effect and earthy tones added.

The tower will also have a stone clad effect and the original building of Casa will be reduced to ground floor height.

When Clr Carol Ann Machell, a planning committee member, asked about the quality of the interior, Ms Brichard added: “We will be lifting the premises beyond what it is.

“We have envisaged a total refurbishment of the premises.

“The old part will be demolished apart from the five bedrooms on the lower ground floor.

“The new site which is semi-finished was left because we didn’t know its future.

“It will see a big investment but it couldn’t move forward without permission.

“Calderdale has been losing business to Leeds because we don’t have good quality accommodation for people coming to the area.

“This will safeguard existing jobs and create new jobs.”

Calderdale councillors have done a u-turn since May when they rejected the latest planning application saying Casa had not demonstrated ‘very special circumstances’ to build in the greenbelt.

Casa returned with amended plans, removing an outdoor terrace and also highlighting the jobs and economic benefits. In 2009, when the planning saga first began, there were 50 jobs promised. Today Casa promises 110 jobs in the revamped hotel and restaurant.

But despite the decision, it needs final sign off by the Secretary of State due to the size of the venue in the greenbelt.

Clr Steve Sweeney said he had previously objected but added: “I think we are facing a different situation. I think so many issues have been addressed and mitigated.

“I hope people listen to what’s been said, it has been a costly exercise for many people and caused a lot of heartache.”

Clr Faisal Shoukat urged the Casa team to work with the local authority after nearly a decade of disputes.

And Clr David Kirton added: “I think the whole situation has not done Brighouse any favours. I think it’s damaged the local economy and image of Brighouse.”