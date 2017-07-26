Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An aggressive beggar who went to an elderly couple’s home and demanded money claiming she had a sick baby has avoided jail.

Shazia Parveen banged on the doors of several homes in Newsome before the female victim, aged in her 70s, answered.

The 34-year-old barged her way inside when the women refused to give her any cash.

She was found guilty after a trial of burglary and assault by beating.

And District Judge Michael Fanning praised the “uncommonly kind” victim who said that she felt sorry for her attacker.

Jill Seddon, prosecuting, told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that at 8pm on May 30 she went to the property in Blagden Lane.

She said: “The lady became aware of this defendant at her door and answered.

“Parveen told her: ‘I need money. I have a sick baby and I need medicine.’

“The victim found her demanding and forceful and told her that she was not going to give her any money.

“She said that if she had a sick baby she should go to the hospital or call a doctor.”

Parveen then barged into the house, shoving the woman’s shoulder as she pushed her way into the hallway.

She again demanded money and the frightened victim called for her husband, also aged over 70, to come downstairs.

When he arrived Parveen, of Edale Avenue in Newsome, backed away and went outside.

The victim, a retired mental health professional, said that she’d never seen her before.

However, other elderly residents reported her banging on their doors earlier the same day and causing them upset as they begged for cash.

In a victim personal statement read out to the Huddersfield court, she said: “Nobody has the right to simply walk into somebody’s house.

“But I believe she has mental health problems and I do feel sorry for her and her family.”

The court heard that Parveen had no children but wanted money for food and to support her crack cocaine habit.

Ian Whiteley, mitigating, added: “She’s had mental health issues over many years and at the time of the offence wasn’t taking her medication.

“That may have been an issue in relation to the commission of these offences.”

Judge Fanning sentenced Parveen to 20 weeks in custody but suspended this for a year, telling her that he didn’t feel that prison would help address her issues.

He said: “This is aggressive begging against a woman in her 70s in the privacy of her own home.

“You intimidated her for money, shoulder-barging her out of the way and the victim found the experience intimidating.

“The victim appears to be uncommonly kind, understanding and giving – typical of those who work within the care profession.”

Parveen was ordered to comply with mental health treatment and pay £400 prosecution costs and £115 victim surcharge.

Judge Fanning made a 12-month restraining order, banning her from contacting the victim or her husband and going into Blagden Lane.