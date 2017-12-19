Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was pepper sprayed by police when he became aggressive as they tried to arrest his friend.

Matthew Barber was angry at the “heavy-handed” approach by the officers, Kirklees magistrates were told.

They used the Pava spray as he lashed out at one of the police constables, pulling him to the ground by his collar.

Today magistrates decided to send him back to prison after they heard how the row happened just a week after his release from a previous custodial sentence.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman explained that police were called to an address in Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton, on Saturday (Dec 16) due to reports of a female there threatening to cause some damage.

They were met outside by the woman and Barber and when they went to arrest her the 41-year-old became aggressive.

Mr Bozman said: “He swore at the officers, telling them they were not taking her.

“One of the officers took hold of his arm and told him he was under arrest and he became more aggressive.

“There was a struggle and Pava spray was used.

“Barber hit the officer, kicked out and grabbed him by the collar, pulling him towards the ground.”

Both Barber and the officer ended up on the floor during the struggle and he was arrested, magistrates were told.

He pleaded guilty to offences of using threatening words or behaviour and assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty.

Barber also admitted stealing two bottles of vodka from Tesco in Cleckheaton the day prior to this.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, explained that his client had been upset over the treatment of his friend.

He told magistrates: “Mr Barber’s perception of the detention and arrest of his friend was that it was very heavy-handed.

“He used choice language and that would have irked the officers dealing with him.

“The assault is on a reckless basis and probably as a result of the deployment of the Pava spray which is uncomfortable in the extreme.”

Magistrates jailed Barber, now living at Stoney Springs Mill in Halifax, for 10 weeks.

He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.