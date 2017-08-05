Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scammers are making "aggressive" calls pretending to be from the tax office demanding money.

The scam involves an automated message telling the recipient they owe tax and face legal action if they don't pay.

They are then instructed to press a number to speak to someone. Some calls have also told people to get in touch with a solicitor as they could be facing serious legal problems if they don’t pay immediately.

CPR Call Blocker has issued a warning over the scam, saying anyone who receives this call should hang up.

It follows reports of a similar scam in Australia where scammers claiming to be from the Australian Tax Office (ATO) were calling people and demanding sums of money be paid or risk facing a warrant for their arrest.

Bryony Hipkin, from CPR Call Blocker, said the scam could be making its way to Yorkshire, adding: “What we often see with phone scams is that they can quickly spread across the globe as scammers see what is working well in other places.

"After the large sums of money that have been lost in Australia to the recent ATO scam, it isn’t surprising to hear from our customers that a similar scam is now doing the rounds over here. So it’s sensible for people in Yorkshire to be on their guard.

“The manner of these calls are both intimidating and threatening. These are classic tactics often used by scammers to try to bully members of the public and this can often make people panic and pay without thinking the process through first.

“We would always strongly recommend never paying something over the phone that you are unsure of. Especially in cases like this, where the call you receive is the first time you have heard of any payment that needs to be made.

“One of the best ways to protect yourself is to register on the Telephone Preference Service and purchase a call blocker device such as a CPR Call Blocker which simply plugs into any landline and features a ‘Block Now’ button which ends an unwanted call and permanently blocks the number. They come pre-programmed with up to 5,000 known nuisance callers and have the ability to store up to an additional 1,500 numbers.”

CPR advises trying to verify the caller's ID - but if you're unable to do this, hang up and contact HMRC directly via https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/hm-revenue-customs.

Ms Hipkin added: “If you suspect you may have compromised your account, contact your bank or card provider as soon as possible. It also advisable to check your bank and card statements regularly for unauthorised charged as a matter of course."