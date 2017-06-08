Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An agitated man struggled with police as they tried to handcuff him over a suspected driving offence.

Mohammed Akhtar, 21, was stopped as he drove his Audi A3 on Wakefield Road in Moldgreen on March 27.

The officers pulled him over because they were concerned about the manner of his driving and carried out routine document checks, Kirklees magistrates heard.

Akhtar, of Mill Street in Crosland Moor , was agitated and struggled with an officer as she tried to handcuff him.

He pleaded guilty to resisting a constable acting in the execution of her duty.

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, said that his client was initially suspected of driving while under the influence but provided a negative test.

He added: “There were three or four officers involved and they applied handcuffs to his wrists. He complained about the tightness and the female officer squeezed it tighter, causing him pain.

“Then he made the officers’ job more difficult as they arrested him.”

Magistrates told Akhtar that the day he’d already spent in custody would serve as his punishment.