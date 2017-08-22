Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An airport worker who stole fuel from a petrol station twice failed to comply with his community order.

Mohammed Shafiq, of Trinity Street near Greenhead Park, admitted to breaching the order when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

In June he was convicted of two charges of making off without payment.

Magistrates heard that he stole fuel from Asda filling station in Bradford Road on January 23 and 31.

On both occasions the 24-year-old was caught on CCTV filling up his car with petrol before speeding off.

As part of his punishment Shafiq, a contact centre adviser at Manchester Airport, was sentenced to an electronically-monitored curfew running for three months.

But he left his address on July 22 and went missing for over a day when he should have been inside complying with his curfew.

Magistrates fined him £100 and ordered him pay £50 court costs and £30 victim surcharge as punishment.