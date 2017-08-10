Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been fined after leaving a speeding awareness course to pay for his parking.

Ako Hassan, of Gardeners Walk in Skelmanthorpe, was caught ignoring the speed limit on December 6 last year.

He drove at 36mph in a 30mph area on the A629 Wakefield Road in Moldgreen.

The blue Vauxhall Envoy activated a speed camera and the 42-year-old was offered the chance to go on a speed awareness course.

When he failed to complete this or pay a fixed penalty notice in the alternative he was summonsed to court.

Hassan explained that he did pay for the course but then had to leave before it finished.

He told magistrates that he went to put money on his car but when he returned was not allowed back in.

Magistrates told him that he should have made sure that he had enough cash and fined him £40.

He must pay £30 victim surcharge and his licence will be endorsed with three penalty points.