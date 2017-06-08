Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An alcoholic chased girls around Huddersfield town centre before punching a teenager in the face.

Bakhshish Singh, 66, of Manchester Road, Longroyde Bridge, attacked the 17-year-old as she tried to get away.

Singh, who lives above a pub, admitted downing brandy and whisky prior to the assault at 8.30am on May 12.

The young victim was on Westgate waiting to catch a bus to college.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “She became aware of Singh who was chasing some girls around before turning his attention towards her. He got very close to her and she started to feel uncomfortable and tried to get away from him.

“As she looked down at her phone he punched her to the right side of her face.”

Kirklees magistrates heard that the attack was unprovoked and she did not know him. The student and her friend fled to a nearby shop and police were called.

Rachel Sharpe, mitigating, said her client was alcohol dependant: “He fully accepts punching the girl to the face. Thankfully he didn’t cause any damage although the victim was clearly vulnerable because of her age.”

Magistrates made a 12-month community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities. Singh must pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.