A drinker has been given a suspended sentence for sexually molesting a woman who was visiting his home in Milnsbridge.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim knew Mark Johnson and had gone to see him because she was upset at a bereavement.

Mehran Nassiri prosecuting said: “She poured her heart out about her loss but found him uninterested.

“He was talking about money asking if he could have some of her inheritance.”

Mr Nassiri said the complainant told him “no” and he then began to ask her for various sexual activities. She was upset and decided to leave but later he rang her and apologised.

Johnson asked her to return to his home and said he would be on his best behaviour. She did go back to his address, they had something to eat and watched television.

Sitting on the sofa next to her, he began rubbing her breast over her clothing. She told him to stop but he put his hand under her top and bra asking if she liked it.

Mr Nassiri said the complainant again asked him to stop but Johnson became angry and forcefully put his hand down her underwear touching her sexually.

He then said he would have to ring a prostitute instead.

The woman was upset and left but he then contacted her and said he was going to kill himself. She contacted the police who went to his home and arrested him.

Peter Byrne representing Johnson said the author of the pre-sentence report concluded he did not have a sexual deviancy but “that it was his long-standing abuse of alcohol that led to this offence.”

He had never committed such an offence before and was motivated to change.

Johnson, 58, of Glastonbury Drive, Milnsbridge, was found guilty by magistrates of the sexual assault in his absence after turning up intoxicated at court and was committed to the Crown Court for sentence.

He was given a 15 month jail sentence suspended for two years, with a six month alcohol treatment programme, 15 rehabilitation activity days and a four month curfew from 8pm to 7am. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for seven years.

Recorder Simon Jackson QC said he had subjected the complainant to “to unwarranted and unwanted attention.”

“Drunken presumption on your part is not acceptable. No is always no and should be recognised for that.”